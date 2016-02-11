BRIEF-Cudeco Ltd says in talks to refinance loan held with Minsheng Bank
* "Forecast production expenditure of $29.37 million is anticipated to result in operating income from sale of copper and gold concentrate of $35.9 million"
Feb 11 Workspace Group Plc :
* Announce exchange of contracts for disposal of five light industrial buildings for £64m
* Portfolio was sold at a premium of 12 pct to september 2015 valuation and at a net initial yield of 5.4 pct and a capital value of £171 per sq. ft
* Industrial estates - Acton, Nw10, Atlas, Nw2, Bounds Green, N11, Fairways, E10, and Hamilton Road, SE27 - total 396,000 sq. ft. Of net lettable space with an average rent per sq. ft. Of £9.07
* Says it has sold a mansion property located in Tokyo, Japan, on May 23