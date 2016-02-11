Italy - Factors to watch on May 23
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Feb 11 Giglio Group SpA :
* Subsidiary, M-Three SatCom Srl, signs agreement with Discovery Italia ensuring Deejay TV broadcastings over the next three years on Hot Bird 13 est
* Deejay TV broadcasting agreement is worth more than half a million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CONFIRMED ON MONDAY THAT THERE ARE UNDERGOING NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE ENTRY OF AN INDUSTRIAL INVESTOR IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP