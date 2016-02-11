BRIEF-Cudeco Ltd says in talks to refinance loan held with Minsheng Bank
* "Forecast production expenditure of $29.37 million is anticipated to result in operating income from sale of copper and gold concentrate of $35.9 million"
Feb 11 Collector AB :
* Q4 profit after 91 million Swedish crowns ($10.84 million) versus 60 million crowns year ago
* Q4 total income increased by 20 percent, amounting to 330 million crowns
* Proposes that no dividends be paid for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3938 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "Forecast production expenditure of $29.37 million is anticipated to result in operating income from sale of copper and gold concentrate of $35.9 million"
* Says it has sold a mansion property located in Tokyo, Japan, on May 23