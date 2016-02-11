BRIEF-Next Biometrics secures new customers
* AFTER MONTHS OF TESTING AND EVALUATIONS NEXT BIOMETRICS HAS WON TWO NEW NOTEBOOK AND TABLET CUSTOMERS, ONE WITH A JAPANESE TIER 1
Feb 11 Noemalife SpA :
* Unit Medasys signs contract with Centre Hospitalier du Nord au Luxembourg for 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million) in three years
* To create and manage the electronic medical records system of anesthesiology and emergency medicine for Centre Hospitalier du Nord au Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8852 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 23 British police closed London's Victoria Coach Station and the surrounding streets on Tuesday, the BBC reported, after finding a suspect package.