BRIEF-Next Biometrics secures new customers
* AFTER MONTHS OF TESTING AND EVALUATIONS NEXT BIOMETRICS HAS WON TWO NEW NOTEBOOK AND TABLET CUSTOMERS, ONE WITH A JAPANESE TIER 1
Feb 11 Alma Media Oyj :
* Alma Regional Media to reorganize its customer service operations
* Negotiations will concern about 50 employees
* Required reduction in workforce is 34 person-years at most Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, May 23 British police closed London's Victoria Coach Station and the surrounding streets on Tuesday, the BBC reported, after finding a suspect package.