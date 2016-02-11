Feb 11 Topdanmark A/S :

* Share buy-back programme concluded

* Under programme initiated on Nov. 17, 2015, Topdanmark was to buy back own shares for up to 564 million Danish crowns ($85.29 million) in period from Nov. 17, 2015 to Feb. 10, 2016

* Following buyback Topdanmark's holding of own shares is 10,995,000 shares, corresponding to 10.47 pct of share capital Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6125 Danish crowns)