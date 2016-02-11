Feb 11 Vunani Ltd

* Sees FY HEPS of between 5.3 cents and 7.3 cents (2014: 27.5 cents headline loss per share), being an increase of between 119 pct and 127 pct

* Sees FY basic earnings per share of between 5.3 cents and 7.3 cents (2014: 54.6 cents basic earnings per share)

* Substantial profit was reported as a result of disposal of group's property asset management business