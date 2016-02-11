BRIEF-Neofidelity to issue 5th 6th 7th series convertible bonds worth 15 bln won in total
* Says it will issue 5th 6th 7th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won respectively in proceeds for operations
Feb 11 Anoto Group AB :
* Says receives a new order for digital pens to interactive educational multimedia in Korea
* Order value is 12.5 million Swedish crowns
* Expected delivery is in Q1 and Q2 2016
* The order is via Pen Generations, Inc. Source text for Eikon:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was behind the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.