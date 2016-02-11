Feb 11 Basler AG :

* FY sales 85.4 million euros ($96.8 million) (2014: 79.2 million euors, up 8 pct)

* FY incoming orders 83.0 million euros (2014: 82.7 million euros)

* FY earnings before taxes 9.1 million euros (2014: 11.1 million euros, down 18 pct)

* Company had a dynamic start to new financial year and is currently well on target