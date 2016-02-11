Aegean Airlines widens Q1 losses
ATHENS, May 23 Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines posted on Tuesday a net loss of 35.8 million euros ($40.21 million) for the first quarter, up from 21.5 million euros in the same period a year ago.
Feb 11 Qliro Group Publ Ab
* swedbank robur fonder cuts stake to 4.6 percent of shares and votes, a FSA filing shows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
May 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7505 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.