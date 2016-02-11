BRIEF-Empire Industries recommends dividend of 25 rupees/share
* Says recommended dividend of INR 25 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 11 Jaeren Sparebank :
* Q4 net interest income 49.9 million Norwegian crowns versus proforma 49.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 3.7 million crowns versus proforma 0.4 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net profit 12.4 million crowns versus proforma 18.4 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 3.00 crowns per equity certificate Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says recommended dividend of INR 25 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 7th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 27, 2022 and coupon rate 0.52 percent per annum