Italy - Factors to watch on May 23
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Feb 11 Excelsior United Development Companies Ltd :
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group's profit before tax was 57 million rupees versus 53 million rupees last year
* Qtrly turnover of 185.6 million rupees versus 185.9 million rupees last year Source: bit.ly/1V5P3I1 Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* DELIVERY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)