BRIEF-Empire Industries recommends dividend of 25 rupees/share
Says recommended dividend of INR 25 per equity share
Feb 11 Totens Sparebank :
* Q4 net income 17.4 million Norwegian crowns ($2.03 million) versus 18.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 7.0 million crowns versus 6.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net interest income 66.3 million crowns versus 65.6 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 5.00 crowns per equity certificate

($1 = 8.5565 Norwegian crowns)
* Says it will issue 7th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 27, 2022 and coupon rate 0.52 percent per annum