Feb 11 Topdanmark A/S :

* Kim Bruhn-Petersen, Topdanmark's COO of non-life insurance, will be 60 in April 2016 and has announced that he wants to resign

* On 1 March, Marianne Wier and Brian Rothemejer Jacobsen will join Topdanmark's Executive Board Source text for Eikon:

