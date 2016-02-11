BRIEF-Empire Industries recommends dividend of 25 rupees/share
* Says recommended dividend of INR 25 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 11 Nordjyske Bank A/S :
* FY net interest income 520.0 million Danish crowns ($78.83 million) versus 323.4 million crowns year ago
* FY loan losses 307.1 million crowns versus 139.2 million crowns year ago
* FY net profit 53.7 million crowns versus 88.2 million crowns year ago
* Expects core earnings of 300 million - 350 million crowns in 2016
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 2.40 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5965 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says recommended dividend of INR 25 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 7th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 27, 2022 and coupon rate 0.52 percent per annum