Feb 11 Rogers And Company Ltd :

* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 profit before taxation 321 million rupees versus 458.5 million rupees last year

* Qtrly revenue of 2.20 billion rupees versus 2.10 billion rupees last year

* Says group's operational results for FY 2016, excluding value gains, are expected to improve over last year