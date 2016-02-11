BRIEF-African Bank posts six-month profit
* HY core equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 32 pct Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Feb 11 Zurich Insurance Group Ag
* Ad interim ceo and chairman de swaan says incoming ceo greco not involved in 2015 dividend decision Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* HY core equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 32 pct Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* For poll details check: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=KROCRT%3DECI