BRIEF-Easyhotel says full year trading is on track to meet board's expectations
* Hy like-for-like revenue for owned hotels increased by 17.4% and for franchised hotels by 6.8%
Feb 11 Avtovaz :
* Says that within scope of business restructuring and performance improvement it commenced implementation of AVTOVAZ-Technopark project based on capacities of Volga Engineering Plant (VMZ) and Prototypes & Try-outs Plant (OPP)
* Says signed memorandum of intent with first potential lessee, which will use VMZ area and equipment Source text - bit.ly/20qsFuk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Issues a trading update for period from 1 January 2017 to 23 May 2017