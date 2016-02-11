Feb 11 Avtovaz :

* Says that within scope of business restructuring and performance improvement it commenced implementation of AVTOVAZ-Technopark project based on capacities of Volga Engineering Plant (VMZ) and Prototypes & Try-outs Plant (OPP)

* Says signed memorandum of intent with first potential lessee, which will use VMZ area and equipment Source text - bit.ly/20qsFuk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)