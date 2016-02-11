BRIEF-African Bank posts six-month profit
* HY core equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 32 pct
Feb 11 Fynske Bank A/S :
* FY net profit 36.9 million Danish crowns ($5.6 million) versus 46.8 million crowns year ago
* Fy net interest income 168.2 million crowns versus 174.1 million crowns year ago
* FY core earnings 88.5 million crowns versus 85.7 million crowns year ago
* FY loan losses 46.8 million crowns versus 35.8 million crowns year ago
* Expects core earnings in 2016 of about 80 million - 85 million crowns
* It is expected that 2016 losses and writedowns will be on a lower level than for 2015
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 crown per share for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 6.5737 Danish crowns)
