Feb 11 Intersport Polska SA :

* Estimated FY 2015 sales from goods and services at 214.2 million zlotys ($54.7 million), down 1.4 percent year on year 

* Main result for lower sales in 2015 was 1.8 percent lower margin year on year, amounting to 1.5 million zlotys 

* Estimated FY 2015 EBITDA 5.0 million zlotys versus 5.7 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9172 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)