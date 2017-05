Feb 11 Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA :

* Has bought 73.0 million Norwegian crowns ($8.53 million) in ISIN NO0010628530 at 100.48 equivalent to 3 months nibor + 290

* Offers to buy back entire loan at same spread  Source text for Eikon:

