BRIEF-COSMOS Pharmaceutical says change of chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Masateru Uno as new chairman, and Futoshi Shijbata as new president, effective on Aug. 25
Feb 11 Bricorama SA :
* Q4 revenue 166.2 million euros ($188.7 million) versus 160.2 million euros year ago
* For FY 2015, operating income should be significantly higher compared to 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1Rtiepu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Greencore CEO says sees 5 percent or 25 million pound worth of UK inflation in packaging, raw materials in H2