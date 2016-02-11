Feb 11 Planet.Fr SA :

* Fy revenue 6.9 million euros ($7.84 million) versus 6.5 million euros year ago

* Fy net profit 1.4 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* FY gross operating income 2.4 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago

* 2016 target is to further improve gross operating profit to reach a level close to 40 pct

* For 2016, objective is to comfirm a net income of 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)