Feb 12 Pioneer Food Group Ltd :
* Trading update for four months ended Jan. 31, 2016
* Group turnover for four months ended Jan. 31, 2016, grew
by 8 pct (adjusting comparatives for biscuits, Pepsi and
Maitland vinegar)
* Has been a sustained effort to contain costs, to price
appropriately and enhance efficiencies in order to mitigate some
of impact
* Aggregated corporate outcome of result in a muted 1st
half largely due to an exceptional performance at 1st half of
prior year
