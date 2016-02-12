Feb 12 Zug Estates Holding AG :

* FY operating income before depreciation and revaluation rises by 5 pct to 39.6 million Swiss francs ($40.68 million)

* 2015 figure for net income (over 67 million Swiss francs) will be significantly above previous year's figure of 45.1 million Swiss france

* 2015 figure for net income (over 67 million Swiss francs) will be significantly above previous year's figure of 45.1 million Swiss france

* FY income from revaluation of investment properties (net) amounts to 50.6 million Swiss francs