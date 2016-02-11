BRIEF-Cranswick says well positioned to meet challenges that lie ahead
* FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 24.8 percent to 77.5 million stg
Feb 11 Leifheit AG :
* Preliminary figures for 2015 show 5 pct growth in group turnover
* Achieved group turnover of 231.8 million euros ($262.68 million) in business year 2015
* Earnings forecast with EBIT of more than 20 million euros confirmed for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 24.8 percent to 77.5 million stg
* Q1 NET SALES DKK 27.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 23.5 MILLION YEAR AGO