Feb 11 Leifheit AG :

* Preliminary figures for 2015 show 5 pct growth in group turnover

* Achieved group turnover of 231.8 million euros ($262.68 million) in business year 2015

* Earnings forecast with EBIT of more than 20 million euros confirmed for FY