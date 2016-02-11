Feb 11 Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea:

* SAYS THERE IS NO NEWS ON EXISTING LITIGATIONS

* SAYS TOOK A CONSERVATIVE APPROACH IN Q4 TO INCREASE OVERALL LITIGATION PROVISIONS

* SAYS EUROPEAN BANKS HAVE TRANSFORMED THEIR BALANCE SHEETS, HAVE EXCESS LIQUIDITY

* SAYS COULD START NEGOTIATIONS WITH OFAC OVER DOLLAR TRANSFERS EARLIEST END-2016 OR BEGINNING 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)