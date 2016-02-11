Aegean Airlines widens Q1 losses
ATHENS, May 23 Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines posted on Tuesday a net loss of 35.8 million euros ($40.21 million) for the first quarter, up from 21.5 million euros in the same period a year ago.
Feb 11 MHP SA :
* Says announces consent solicitation to seek consent of holders of outstanding $750 million 8.25 pct notes due 2020
* Is seeking to modify definition of "Consolidated Net Profit" to exclude with respect to any period from and after July 1, 2014 the effect of net foreign exchange gains or losses
* Is seeking a decrease of allowance for the cumulative basket for restricted payments from 50 pct to 40 pct of the consolidated net profit for periods from Nov. 30, 2006
* Says in relation to notes will pay consent payment of $5.00 per each $1,000 in principal amount of notes
* Consent expiration date is Feb. 26
* J.P. Morgan Securities plc and Morgan Stanley & Co . International plc are acting solicitation agents
* D.F. Kind Ltd. is acting as information and tabulation agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7505 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.