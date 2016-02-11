BRIEF-Empire Industries recommends dividend of 25 rupees/share
* Says recommended dividend of INR 25 per equity share
Feb 11 Talanx AG
* Long-term external funding volume of around eur 145 million in total which was structured by Talanx and the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG)
* Subscription volume from Talanx and MUFG comprises approx. Eur 73 million each Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 7th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 27, 2022 and coupon rate 0.52 percent per annum