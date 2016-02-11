BRIEF-Glycorex Transplantation Q1 oper profit SEK 97,000
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 8.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 11 Ossur Hf :
* Says has purchased 1,400,000 own shares (about 0.3 pct of the company's total share capital) at 420 Icelandic crowns per share
* Says the total purchase amount was 588,000,000 million Icelandic crowns (about 31 million Danish crowns or about $4.7 million)
* Purpose of the share buy-back is to adjust the capital structure by distributing capital to shareholders in line with the Company's Capital Structure and Dividend Policy Source text for Eikon:
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on May 26