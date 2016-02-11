Feb 11 Ossur Hf :

* Says has purchased 1,400,000 own shares (about 0.3 pct of the company's total share capital) at 420 Icelandic crowns per share

* Says the total purchase amount was 588,000,000 million Icelandic crowns (about 31 million Danish crowns or about $4.7 million)

* Purpose of the share buy-back is to adjust the capital structure by distributing capital to shareholders in line with the Company's Capital Structure and Dividend Policy Source text for Eikon:

