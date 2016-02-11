BRIEF-Empire Industries recommends dividend of 25 rupees/share
* Says recommended dividend of INR 25 per equity share
Feb 11 Tatfondbank :
* Says in March will open center of partner banking in Kazan, based on principles of partner financing
* Says expects to sign memorandum of understanding with Islamic Development Bank for establishing joint venture (JV) to develop partner financial services Source text: bit.ly/1LiMUmY
Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 7th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 27, 2022 and coupon rate 0.52 percent per annum