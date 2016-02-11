Italy - Factors to watch on May 23
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Feb 11 cBrain A/S :
* FY revenue 68.7 million Danish crowns ($10.42 million) versus 54.8 million crowns year ago
* FY EBT 16.4 million crowns versus 11.5 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.1 crown per share for 2015
* In 2016 sees revenue to grow 5-15 pct, EBT to grow 5-10 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5938 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* DELIVERY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)