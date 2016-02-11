Feb 11 Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica SpA :

* FY preliminary net profit 198.8 million euros ($224.94 million), up 23.3 percent year on year

* FY preliminary revenue 1,047 million euros, up 6 percent year on year

* Expects 2016 revenue between 1,070 million euros and 1,100 million euros and operating profit between 290 million euros and 300 million euros

* Sees 2016 net profit between 205 million euros and 215 million euros