BRIEF-Easyhotel says full year trading is on track to meet board's expectations
* Hy like-for-like revenue for owned hotels increased by 17.4% and for franchised hotels by 6.8%
Feb 11 Alteo Ltd :
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 turnover of 2 billion rupees versus 1.82 billion rupees last year
* Quarterly profit before taxation 245.9 million rupees versus 674.1 million rupees last year
* Says for Agri and Sugars segment "production in Tanzania should be lower than last year due to a below average sucrose level" Source text: bit.ly/1Wg3Ikh Further company coverage:
* Hy like-for-like revenue for owned hotels increased by 17.4% and for franchised hotels by 6.8%
* Issues a trading update for period from 1 January 2017 to 23 May 2017