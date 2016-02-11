BRIEF-COSMOS Pharmaceutical says change of chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Masateru Uno as new chairman, and Futoshi Shijbata as new president, effective on Aug. 25
Feb 11 Taste Holdings Ltd :
* Expects earnings per share and headline earnings per share for year ending 29 February 2016 to be negative (a decrease of more than 100%).
* Group also discloses core earnings which exclude once off costs relating domino's pizza and starbucks
* Greencore CEO says sees 5 percent or 25 million pound worth of UK inflation in packaging, raw materials in H2