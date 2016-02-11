BRIEF-African Bank posts six-month profit
* HY core equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 32 pct Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Feb 11 Euroinvestor com A/S :
* Ulrik Tofte Jensen, chairman in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 230,000 Euroinvestor.com shares at 13.50 Danish crowns per share
* Peter Riggelsen, board member in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 300,000 Euroinvestor.com shares at 13.50 crowns per share via company
* Peter Søby Daugaard Svendsen, board member in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 220,000 Euroinvestor.com shares at 13.50 crowns per share via company
* Christian Bertel Seidelin, board member in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 300,000 Euroinvestor.com shares at 13.50 crowns per share
* Jens Carrit Alminde, former CEO in Euroinvestor.com, - sale of 1.4 million shares at 13.50 crowns per share
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HY core equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 32 pct Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* For poll details check: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=KROCRT%3DECI