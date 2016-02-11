BRIEF-African Bank posts six-month profit
* HY core equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 32 pct
Feb 11 Adler Real Estate AG :
* Requests immediate convening of an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of conwert Immobilien Invest SE
* Proposes to conwert that extraordinary general meeting immediate deselects current acting directors Barry Gilbertson, Peter Hohlbein and Alexander Proschofsky
* Would like to elect Dirk Hoffmann, Hermann Anton Wagner and Wijnand P. Donkers to board Source text for Eikon:
