BRIEF-COSMOS Pharmaceutical says change of chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Masateru Uno as new chairman, and Futoshi Shijbata as new president, effective on Aug. 25
Feb 11 Usak Seramik :
* FY 2015 revenue of 187.5 million lira ($64.07 million) versus 165.3 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 1.2 million lira versus 2.0 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9264 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Greencore CEO says sees 5 percent or 25 million pound worth of UK inflation in packaging, raw materials in H2