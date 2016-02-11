Feb 11 Conwert Immobilien Invest Se

* Conwert Immobilien Invest SE: request to convene an extraordinary general meeting at Conwert<

* received request from its shareholder Mountainpeak Trading Limited, Nicosia, Cyprus, a subsidiary of Adler Real Estate AG

* suggested agenda items are revocation of three members of administrative board (including chairman) and appointment of three new members

* Reduction of actual number of members of administrative board from currently five to four is also suggested