Feb 11 Conwert Immobilien Invest Se
* Conwert Immobilien Invest SE: request to convene an
extraordinary general meeting at Conwert<
* received request from its shareholder Mountainpeak
Trading Limited, Nicosia, Cyprus, a subsidiary of Adler Real
Estate AG
* suggested agenda items are revocation of three members of
administrative board (including chairman) and appointment of
three new members
* Reduction of actual number of members of administrative
board from currently five to four is also suggested
