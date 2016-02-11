BRIEF-COSMOS Pharmaceutical says change of chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Masateru Uno as new chairman, and Futoshi Shijbata as new president, effective on Aug. 25
Feb 11 Amsterdam Commodities Nv :
* FY net profit: 32.3 million euros ($36.70 million)(2014:33.1 million euros, down 2.5%)
* FY consolidated sales of increase by 10.1 percent to 681.6 million euros
* FY EBITDA: 51.4 million euros (2014:51.4 million euros, up 0.1 percent)
* Proposed dividend set at 1.00 euro per share
* FY EBIT 47.1 million euros versus 47.4 million euros year ago
* Says impossible to forecast market developments or likely group results Source text : bit.ly/1SjFWFN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Greencore CEO says sees 5 percent or 25 million pound worth of UK inflation in packaging, raw materials in H2