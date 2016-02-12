BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Feb 12 CIM Financial Services Ltd :
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 profit before taxation of 158.0 million rupees versus 153.7 million rupees year ago
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 revenue of 544.8 million rupees versus 1.13 billion rupees last year Source: bit.ly/1TfNjOK Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing