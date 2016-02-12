Feb 12 ENL Land Ltd :

* Q2 loss before tax 19.9 million rupees versus profit of 173.7 million rupees year ago

* Q2 turnover of 629.9 million rupees versus 719.9 million rupees year ago

* Says shareholders approved amalgamation of ENL Investment with ENL Land at special meetings and is effective since Feb 1 Source: bit.ly/1Pqm6Fd Further company coverage: