BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 ENL Land Ltd :
* Q2 loss before tax 19.9 million rupees versus profit of 173.7 million rupees year ago
* Q2 turnover of 629.9 million rupees versus 719.9 million rupees year ago
* Says shareholders approved amalgamation of ENL Investment with ENL Land at special meetings and is effective since Feb 1 Source: bit.ly/1Pqm6Fd Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing