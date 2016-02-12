BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Graubuendner Kantonalbank :
* Dividend of 38.00 Swiss francs ($39) per share
* FY net profit 168.2 million Swiss francs(+4.4%)
* FY tier-1-ratio / CET1-ratio: 18.7 pct
* Outlook 2016: stable net income expected Source text - bit.ly/1QZlLKh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9734 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing