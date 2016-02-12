BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Home Afrika Ltd :
* Says board confirmed appointment of Dan Awendo as substantive managing director of the co on three year contract
* Says he previously held position in an acting capacity
* Says appointment takes immediate effect Source: j.mp/1PQCOPt Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing