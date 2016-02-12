Feb 12 Protector Forsikring ASA :

* In Q4, gross premiums written totaled 325.3 million Norwegian crowns ($38.0 million), a 15,4 pct increase compared to Q4 2014

* Q4 operating profit 166.5 million crowns versus 89.8 million crowns year ago

* In Q4, net combined ratio was 96.6 pct up from 82.7 pct for same period in 2014

* Q4 investment return was 152.8 million crowns or 2.5 percent against 13.6 million crowns or 0.3 pct in Q4 2014

* Considers recommending a dividend of 2.25 crowns per share for 2015

* "Good basis for entering UK and Finnish markets in 2016" Source text for Eikon:

