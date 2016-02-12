Feb 12 Eurocommercial Properties NV :

* Reports H1 net rental income of 73.9 million euros, up 2.7 percent

* H1 profit after taxation 115.9 million euros compared to 54.2 million euros ($61.33 million) year ago

* Says occupancy cost ratio at Dec. 31, 2015 with turnover including VAT was 8.0 percent Source text: bit.ly/1TW89C1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)