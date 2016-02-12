Feb 12 New Mauritius Hotels Ltd :

* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 group revenue of 3.33 billion rupees versus 2.72 billion rupees year ago

* Qtrly group pre-tax profit of 645.5 million rupees versus 462 million rupees year ago

* Qtrly group basic earnings per share of 1.07 rupees

* Says improvement in results for second quarter to March 2016 should be in line with that of first quarter

* Says EBITDA is expected to be close to 2 billion rupees mark for first semester subject to profit/loss arising from translation of currency loans