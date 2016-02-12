BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Salling Bank A/S :
* FY net interest income 114.0 million Danish crowns ($17.2 million) versus 119.6 million crowns year ago
* FY pre-tax profit 42.1 million crowns versus 32.6 million crowns year ago
* FY loan losses 18.4 million crowns versus 37.5 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2016 core earnings of 48 million - 52 million crowns
* Proposes no dividend for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6121 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing