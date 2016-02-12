Feb 12 Value8 NV :

* Announces mandatory public offer for Nedsense shares at an offer price of 0.08 euro ($0.0903) per share cum dividend

* The offer price will be adjusted to 0.05 euro per share after the proposed dividend payment of 0.03 euro per share

* Dividend payment related to sale by Nedsense of Loft-division

* Value8 currently holds a stake of 58.3 percent in Nedsense