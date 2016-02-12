BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Centrum Finansowe Banku BPS SA :
* Q4 revenue 4.5 million zlotys ($1.15 million) versus 2.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss 479,196 zlotys versus profit 429,284 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9056 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing